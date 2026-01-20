UN urges restraint amid rising tensions in northeast Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations has called for restraint as tensions escalate in northeast Syria, warning of growing risks to civilians in the region.

Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, the UN’s head of operations in Syria, said the situation around the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli “remains calm but tense,” following renewed clashes between government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We remain concerned about the renewed tensions and urge restraint,” Llosa said in a statement. He appealed to all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, prevent harm, guarantee safe passage for those fleeing violence, and uphold humanitarian principles.

The warning comes as the UN reported that around 1,700 families fled the town of Tabqa on Sunday, moving toward Qamishli amid fighting as government forces sought to regain control of the area.

Humanitarian agencies say they are monitoring displacement flows closely, as further escalation could worsen an already fragile humanitarian situation in the northeast.

