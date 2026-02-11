UNDP secures $10.7M deal with Italy and Norway for Syria’s electricity

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the presence of Syria's Ministry of Energy, the governments of Italy and Norway signed a US$10.7 million agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to restore electricity generation at the Deir Ali power plant, aiming to strengthen Syria's national power grid and improve electricity reliability for households, public services, and productive sectors.

Implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, the project will rehabilitate Extension II of the Deir Ali power plant through urgent maintenance works, procurement and installation of critical spare parts, and training of technical staff to ensure proper operation and maintenance of the plant, News.Az reports, citing UNDP.

This project is expected to restore approximately 120 megawatts (MW), benefiting over two million people in Rural Damascus, Daraa, Quneitra, and As-Suwayda, where electricity supply remains severely limited.

"The launch of Deir Ali Project is a concrete demonstration of Italy’s commitment towards the recovery of Syria" said H.E. the Italian Ambassador, Mr Stefano Ravagnan. This project "will benefit more than two million people, improving electricity reliability immediately and effectively in favour of local communities and industrial production in the area” he added.

“Energy is a priority sector for Norway in Syria, and supporting the restoration of the Deir Ali power plant is a concrete way to help strengthen essential services and increase access to electricity for the Syrian people,” said Ambassador Hilde Haraldstad, Norway’s Chargée d’Affaires to Syria. “A more reliable power supply is important in people’s daily lives and for the functioning of vital public services. Today’s support will help stabilize the electricity supply,” Haraldstad said. This effort is part of Norway’s commitment to help Syrians rebuild and restore the electricity infrastructure that keeps hospitals open, businesses running, enables displaced persons to return, and allows communities to move forward.

Key activities under the project include technical assessments of the units, procurement of original spare parts, supervision and certification of installation works, and hands-on capacity development for engineers and technicians. These interventions will reduce outages, safeguard existing infrastructure, and strengthen national capacity for operation and maintenance.

Italy’s contribution of Euro 5 million marks the first phase of a broader rehabilitation framework for the Deir Ali power plant. Complemented by US$5.1 million support from the Government of Norway, both interventions will rehabilitate two units of Deir Ali Extension II with the related accessories. Combined, the Italian and Norwegian interventions are expected to add more than 120 MW to the national grid, significantly improving the reliability of Syria’s electricity supply.

“Electricity is fundamental to recovery, public services, and economic stability,” said UNDP Resident Representative a.i. Dr Mohammed Mudawi. “We are deeply grateful to Italy and Norway for their partnership with UNDP and continued commitment to Syria’s recovery. This contribution to the Deir Ali power plant is a strategic investment that will power hospitals, water systems, and schools, encourage safe and dignified returns, and improve livelihoods for millions of Syrians. Together with the Government of Syria, this partnership can transform daily life across Syria," he added.

The Deir Ali power plant, located approximately 30 kilometres south of Damascus, is one of Syria’s most strategic electricity generation facilities. When fully operational, it has a total installed capacity of 1,450 MW and supplies electricity to large parts of the country through the national grid. Years of crisis, delayed maintenance, and limited access to spare parts have significantly reduced its performance, making rehabilitation a national priority critical to stabilising electricity supply and supporting essential services and livelihoods across Syria.

News.Az