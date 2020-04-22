UNESCO Ministers of Culture meet via videoconference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Culture Ministers of the UNESCO member states have gathered at an online meeting to mull the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on culture, as well as the steps taken in this regard.

Ministers and other high-ranking officials from more than 180 countries joined the meeting, Report says.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev has also addressed the virtual meeting, speaking about the measures taken in the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva during the outbreak and the relevant presidential decrees.

Touching upon the importance of global projects in the current situation, the Minister stressed that Azerbaijan has also joined the global movement ‘ResiliArt’ and promotes this movement among the creative people of the country.

UNESCO initiated a global movement on 15 April 2020, on “World Art Day,” that supports artists and creators around the world to continue to share their creativity and to connect with the public through a digital platform entitled “ResiliArt”.

“ResiliArt” is an online debate series with key industry professionals and artists – both established and emerging – that raises awareness of the far-reaching impact of the current confinement measures as well as the importance of cultural and creative industries to economic development and social cohesion.

