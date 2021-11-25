UNESCO to mark anniversaries of Fikrat Amirov and Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The anniversaries of world-famous Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov and great philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev have been included in the UNESCO anniversaries program.

The 200th anniversary of philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev (1823–1924) and the 100th anniversary of composer Fikrat Amirov (1922–1984) were included in the UNESCO anniversaries program for 2022-2023 in the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference held in Paris.

