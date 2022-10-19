UNESCO unanimously adopts Azerbaijan’s draft decision on “Baku Process”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft decision “The Baku Process: Promoting intercultural dialogue and social inclusion for sustainable peace and development” proposed by Azerbaijan was unanimously adopted at the 215th session of the UNESCO Executive Board, the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO told News.Az.

The draft decision is co-sponsored by 41 countries.

During the presentation of the draft decision, the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Elman Abdullayev, noted that the initiative launched in 2008 is one of the most important platforms in the promotion of intercultural dialogue in the world, referring to the resolution of the UN General Assembly and the report of the UN Secretary General.

The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, the partners of which are international organizations such as UNESCO and ICESCO, brings about 1,500 participants from 135 countries.

It was noted that although Armenia, a member of the UNESCO Executive Board, tried to block the draft decision, the document was unanimously adopted after discussions.

News.Az