Unexploded ordnance blast in Iran kills one, injuries several

A explosion from unexploded ordnance left over from the 12-day conflict with Israel killed one person and injured seven in Iran's western Lorestan province.

The explosion took place Tuesday evening in Beyranshahr city, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The injured, all children and adolescents, were taken to a hospital, it said.

It added that the number of those wounded in the incident could increase.

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and many civilians. Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, causing casualties and damage.

After 12 days of fighting, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on June 24.

News.Az