UNICEF: 100+ children killed in Gaza since ceasefire

More than 100 children have died in Gaza since the ceasefire began in October 2025, UNICEF said Tuesday. The U.N. agency reported at least 60 boys and 40 girls killed, though the true number is likely higher. Hundreds more have been injured.

“Survival is still conditional. Bombings and shootings have slowed but not stopped,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said, urging expanded aid access and medical evacuations, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Gaza has endured two years of war, with health authorities reporting over 400 Palestinian deaths since the ceasefire.

