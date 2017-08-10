UNICEF representative in Azerbaijan: No child should be a victim of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

"No child, wherever it lives, no matter which community it lives should be victim of war", the UNICEF representative in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine told Report.az on 10 August, while commenting on murder of a toddler by Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan’s village near the contact line in breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh.

On 4 July, two Azerbaijani civilians - a 2-year old baby and her grandmother - were killed, and one wounded, in a violation of the truce that had been established between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces along the line of contact in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Armenian Armed Forces shelled the village of Alkhanli, located in Azerbaijan’s southwestern district of Fuzuli, using mortars and heavy grenade launchers.

According to him, no 2 year old girl or 2 year old boy should be killed at any side and no family should suffer from that. "UN has been very clear to encourage both sides to show restraint and to utilize the diplomatic solutions to solve the conflict. In terms of how UNICEF can support children who have been affected by this conflict, we are doing a lot of work in district which have been affected by the fighting," he said.

Carwardine added that the organization also now developing new program with psychologists who will provide counseling and psychological support to children who have been affected.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which, along with seven surrounding districts, came under the control of ethnic Armenians in the early 1990s. Despite a ceasefire agreement signed in 1994 and four UN Security Council Resolutions calling for Armenia to unconditionally withdraw all of its forces from Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, Armenia has occupied the areas ever since.

