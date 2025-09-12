Unique ‘Developmental Calligraphy’ course presented in Baku for children with autism and CP - PHOTO - VIDEO  

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 7, the office of the Azerbaijan Autism Association hosted an event dedicated to the presentation of a unique, professional three-day course, “Developmental Calligraphy.” This course was developed based on the original methodology of the Beer David Center and created by art therapist and artist Arkady Bairov, a staff member of the center. The event served as a remarkable platform for the exchange of experience and knowledge among leading psychologists, experts in innovative autism correction and therapy methods, and parents of children with developmental challenges.

The gathering brought together educators, specialists from related fields, and everyone interested in acquiring practical skills and consultations on effective child support strategies. The warm and empathetic atmosphere allowed each participant not only to gain valuable insights but also to ask pressing questions.

To register for the professional course in Developmental Calligraphy, please contact the Azerbaijan Autism Association at +994 50 528 00 75 or the Beer David Center at +994 55 627 37 70.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Autism Association, Elnur Mammadov, opened the event with welcoming remarks, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for Azerbaijan and expressing deep gratitude to David Eichel and his team. “We are pleased to welcome internationally recognized specialists to our country. Events like this open new horizons for the development of therapy and create opportunities for applying effective methods in practice. This is an important step toward building a comprehensive support system for children and their families in Azerbaijan,” Mammadov said. A central moment of the event was the presentation of the innovative authorial program. The methodology is planned to be implemented in Azerbaijan and eventually promoted worldwide.

According to David Eichel, founder and lead specialist of the Beer David Center, a unique training course based on his patented method, Developmental Calligraphy, will soon be offered to Azerbaijani specialists. “Until now, this method was introduced only in presentation format, but we are now preparing to conduct a full-fledged three-day training. The course is designed for specialists working with children, including those with special needs. While the method is universal and applicable to all children, it is particularly effective for working with special-needs children. We invite Azerbaijani professionals to participate in this course. In the near future, training workshops will be held, followed by certificate issuance. Anyone interested can register through the Beer David Center or the Azerbaijan Autism Association,” Eichel noted.

He further emphasized that the mission of the Center goes beyond direct assistance to children and includes the preparation of highly qualified professionals. > “Our program is designed for a wide range of users — teachers, psychologists, and even parents. We are actively developing fields like music therapy, art-based approaches including calligraphy, and special education. All these practices help children unlock their potential and improve their quality of life. It is essential that these tools and methods are passed on to specialists who can spread them across the country,” said Eichel. Arkady Bairov’s son, Ochir, participated in the practical demonstration of the methods.

Speaking at the event, Arkady Bairov — art therapist, artist, and author of the Developmental Calligraphy method — shared that this innovative program was created more than five years ago as a personal project to help his own son. Over time, it evolved into a full-fledged pedagogical and therapeutic system designed for work with children, including those with special needs. “Initially, I was simply looking for a way to help my child. Over time, with my experience working with special children and in collaboration with calligraphy and art professors, the method gained deeper meaning. It helps develop bilateral hand coordination, improves emotional balance, and provides new sensory experiences. Sometimes it calms the child, other times it stimulates them and helps achieve a sense of inner harmony. Today, I share this experience with both educators and parents,” Bairov explained.

Developmental Calligraphy combines elements of sensory therapy, pedagogy, and artistic expression. It not only promotes fine motor skills and cognitive development but also has a profound impact on a child’s emotional and psychological well-being. Looking ahead, the Beer David Center plans to launch a large-scale cooperation program in Azerbaijan. One of its key initiatives will be the establishment of an International Training Center for Specialists, where teachers, psychologists, therapists, and social workers from Azerbaijan and other countries will receive professional education. This step aims to lay a strong foundation for the long-term development of autism support systems at the international level. The event in Baku was more than just a presentation of new techniques — it became a genuine symbol of hope for hundreds of families. Collaboration between specialists from Israel and Azerbaijan opens new opportunities for integrating global expertise into local practice. Thanks to such projects, parents receive not only professional support but also renewed faith that modern approaches can significantly improve their children’s lives.

