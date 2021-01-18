Up to 12 people may be trapped after avalanche hits North Caucasus region

An avalanche hit a ski trail in the area of Dombai settlement in Russia’s Karachay-Cherkessia Region, an emergency source told TASS, adding that up to 12 people could be trapped.

"An avalanche hit a piste in the settlement of Dombai on Mount Mussa-Achitara. Two trailers where the ski equipment is rented found themselves under snow and a caf· was damaged," the source said. "According to early reports, there could be four to 12 people there at the time of the avalanche," the source added.

Rescuers are working at the site. There has been no immediate data about injured people.

