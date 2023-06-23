US and Azerbaijan successfully cooperate in field of energy - finance minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US and Azerbaijan successfully cooperate in the field of energy, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during an event dedicated to the 247th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence, News.azreports.

Azerbaijan hopes that the US will support the efforts of Azerbaijan aimed at maintaining long-term peace and security in the region, Samir Sharifov said.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the 247th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

"We also hope that the US will support the restoring and reintegrating the liberated territories of Azerbaijan into the country's economy, as well as the return of Azerbaijanis to their historical lands," Sharifov said.

