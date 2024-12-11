US approves possible sale of F-16 equipment to Ukraine

The US Department of State has approved the potential sale of various equipment for F-16 fighter jets and related services worth $266.4 million in total to Ukraine, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of F-16 Sustainment Services and related equipment for an estimated cost of $266.4 million," the DCSA said in a statement, News.Az reports.Previously, Kyiv requested from Washington permission to purchase various equipment and spare parts for these fighter jets, the statement said. Apart from that, the Ukrainian authorities requested various services related to maintenance and repairs of these aircraft."This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country," DSCA said.The US believes that the deal will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress. The legislative body is to review the deal within 30 days.

