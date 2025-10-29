US-Azerbaijan Strategic Working Group to launch soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US-Azerbaijan Strategic Working Group will soon begin its work, the US Department of State’s press service has announced.

The initiative aims to establish a new stage of cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the department, the charter of the US-Azerbaijan Strategic Working Group will form the basis for the first-ever strategic partnership between the US and Azerbaijan, expanding collaboration in regional connectivity, economic investment, and security.

The press service also noted that the US government plans to set up the first working groups with both Azerbaijan and Armenia by the end of the year.

News.Az