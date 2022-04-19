US, Azerbaijan work together to contribute to Europe’s energy security: Ambassador

The United States and Azerbaijan are working together to contribute to Europe’s energy security, US Ambassador to Baku Earle Litzenberger said on Tuesday.

The diplomat made the statement during a Doors Open Day event organized by the US Embassy in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He stressed that the US and Azerbaijan seek to expand bilateral trade and investments, and collaborate in the fight against terrorism and transnational threats.

Ambassador Litzenberger also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to help Azerbaijan diversify its economy.

News.Az