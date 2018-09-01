Yandex metrika counter

US citizen of Armenian origin wanted by US law enforcers detained in Yerevan

  • Region
  • Share
US citizen of Armenian origin wanted by US law enforcers detained in Yerevan

The US citizen of Armenian origin wanted by US law enforcement officers for murder and a fatal crash was detained in Yerevan on Saturday, news.am reports.

According to Armenian Police, Arsen O. is accused of murder and road accident that left two people dead. He has been remanded in custody. The criminal was on Interpol’s wanted list.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      