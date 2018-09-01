US citizen of Armenian origin wanted by US law enforcers detained in Yerevan

The US citizen of Armenian origin wanted by US law enforcement officers for murder and a fatal crash was detained in Yerevan on Saturday, news.am reports.

According to Armenian Police, Arsen O. is accused of murder and road accident that left two people dead. He has been remanded in custody. The criminal was on Interpol’s wanted list.

News.Az

