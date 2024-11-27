US commends Azerbaijan’s commitment to partnership with NATO

US commends Azerbaijan’s commitment to partnership with NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has commended Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to its partnership with NATO.

US Defense Attaché Colonel Kyle Cone and US Embassy Political Officer Sonia Wettstein participated in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's academic conference marking the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan joining NATO’s Partnership for Peace Program (PfP), the US Embassy in Baku said on X, News.Az reports.The US values Azerbaijan’s partnership with NATO, the embassy noted.“The US values Azerbaijan’s active role in PfP and its ongoing commitment to NATO partnership. We support Azerbaijan's progress toward PfP goals through bilateral security cooperation, including their recent participation in the Combined Training Conference in Istanbul,” it added.On November 26, Baku hosted a conference marking the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s accession to NATO's Partnership for Peace (PfP) program.The event highlighted the history, current status, and future prospects of Azerbaijan's relationship with NATO, including the country's contributions to NATO-led peace operations and its role in enhancing energy security in Europe, News.Az reports.Discussions also centered on the successes of the Partnership for Peace program and the broader implications of Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO.

News.Az