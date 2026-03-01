Yandex metrika counter

US confirms B-2 bombers used in Iran strikes - VIDEO

  • Middle East
Source: US Air Force

The U.S. military has officially confirmed that B-2 stealth bombers were used in recent strikes targeting underground Iranian ballistic missile facilities.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said: “Last night, US B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000-pound bombs, struck Iran’s hardened ballistic missile facilities,” News.Az reports.

The confirmation follows reports from analysts tracking open-source flight data, which indicated that B-2 bombers had taken part in the operation.

The aircraft were also deployed in U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

