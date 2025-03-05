US confirms direct talks with Hamas over Gaza hostages

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US is holding talks with Hamas over the hostages held in Gaza, the White House has confirmed, News.az reports citing BBC.

Washington has until now avoided direct engagement with Hamas, and there is a longstanding US policy against having direct contact with groups it lists as terrorist organisations.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a briefing that Israel had been consulted prior to the talks.

News of the talks were first reported by Axios, which said the two sides were discussing the release of US hostages as well as a wider deal to end the war.

"When it comes to the negotiations that you're referring to, first of all, the special envoy who's engaged in those negotiations does have the authority," Ms Leavitt said.

The special envoy for hostages, Adam Boehler's work was a "good faith effort to do what's right for the American people", she added.

