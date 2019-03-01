U.S. congressman makes statement to commemorate Khojaly massacre anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan (Democrat, Ohio) has made a statement to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre.

The congressman said that the appalling massacre perpetrated on the innocent people of Khojaly in February 1992 is no less shocking 27 years later.

Calling the Khojaly massacre one of the worst atrocities ever committed in the South Caucasus, Congressman Ryan stressed that justice has still not been delivered, and 150 civilians are still missing.

“As we demand respect for human rights and democratic accountability within the international community, it is important that we continue to remember what happened in Khojaly and bring those responsible to account,” he added.

Earlier, congressmen Alcee Hastings, Virginia Foxx and Steve Cohen made similar statements.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

