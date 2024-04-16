US Defense Secretary and Israeli counterpart discuss aftermath of Iran attack

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart Monday and “reaffirmed the strategic goal of regional stability,” according to a readout of the call, News.az reports citing CNN.

Austin and Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant discussed the aftermath of Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend, the readout said.

The secretary also reiterated “steadfast” US support for Israel’s defense.

