U.S. Department of State Advisor briefed on Azerbaijan`s views on issues of reintegration of Armenian residents

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday met with U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The two discussed the current state of the negotiations process on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, the issues arising from the meeting between the leaders during the Munich Security Conference, the provision of communication that will ensure an unhindered passage to Nakhchivan, and the current state of and prospects for the delimitation.

FM Bayramov pointed out that Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations as part of the trilateral Statement, has not fully withdrawn its forces from the territory of Azerbaijan and continues its regular military provocations. Minister Bayramov also informed Louis Bono of Azerbaijan`s views on the issues of reintegration of Armenian residents.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az