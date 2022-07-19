US Department of State hails Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs meeting in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The US has been taking an active role in the direction of normalization of relations in the South Caucasus," said the speaker of the US Department of State Ned Price, News.az reports.

"We’ve consistently said that we are ready and stand ready to engage bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, to help the countries find a long-term, comprehensive peace.

Secretary Blinken has had an opportunity in recent weeks to engage with his foreign ministry – his foreign minister counterparts. Assistant Secretary Donfried, others in this building, have also had an opportunity to engage at high levels with their Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts as well.

We did welcome the meeting between the representatives. We continue to believe that dialogue is the best means by which to achieve a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region, and we’ll continue to support that in any way we can," stressed Ned Price.

News.Az