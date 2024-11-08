US deploys F-15 fighter jets to Middle East
American F-15 fighter jets arrived in the Middle East on Thursday, marking the latest U.S. military move to bolster its presence in the region.“Today, U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from the 492nd Fighter Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England, arrive in the U.S. Central Command [CENTCOM] area of responsibility,” the CENTCOM said in a post on X, News.Az reports.
The United States announced on November 1 that it was sending bombers, fighter and tanker aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the Middle East.
Israel launched strikes against Iran on October 26 , hitting military infrastructure while steering clear of critical nuclear and oil sites, and the country's supreme leader has vowed that Tehran will retaliate for Israeli attacks.