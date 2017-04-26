US destroyer forced to alter course after close encounter with Iranian ship

A US Navy destroyer had another close encounter with an Iranian Revolutionary Guard "fast attack craft" in the Persian Gulf Monday, Fox News reported with reference to two US officials.

The Iranian ship came within 1000 yards of the guided missile destroyer USS Mahan with its weapons manned, according to AzVision.

The officials said the Mahan altered course to avoid the Iranian warship, sounded the danger signal, fired flares and manned its own weapons.

The Iranian ship did not come closer than 1000 yards and no warning shots were fired.

In January, the USS Mahan fired warning shots at Iranian vessels after they came "within 900 yards or so" of the US destroyer, according to Pentagon officials.

