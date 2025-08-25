US diplomats in Israel and Lebanon urge action on Hezbollah disarmament

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar reported that a US member of Congress, Darin LaHood, had visited Lebanon. He came with a delegation that included US Representative Steve Cohen. LaHood is the co-chair of the US-Lebanon Friendship Caucus and praised the election of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun back in January.

Al-Akhbar noted on August 25 that “Congressman Darin LaHood praised the government's measures to restrict the possession of weapons by the state and implement judicial and financial reforms. He said, ‘These steps contribute to restoring the international community's confidence in Lebanon.’”