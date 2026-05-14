Elon Musk travels to China during $150 billion OpenAI lawsuit hearing

During proceedings in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers previously informed Musk that he could be recalled to testify again if requested by OpenAI’s legal team. The judge also confirmed that Musk had completed his testimony at that stage but was not fully excused from potential further questioning.

Because the case is civil, Musk was not required to remain present throughout the entire trial and was not under an order restricting travel. However, the timing of his trip has prompted questions over whether his absence could be addressed in court.

Reports indicate Musk traveled on an official flight and arrived in China alongside other business leaders during a visit connected to broader diplomatic and business engagements involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The lawsuit between Musk and OpenAI remains ongoing in California, while Musk’s travel to China continues to draw attention due to the scale of the case and his role as a central figure in the proceedings.