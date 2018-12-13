US Embassy & American Councils for International Education launch English Language Program at IDP School in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit

+ ↺ − 16 px

English language classes and an introduction to the culture of the United States will be part of a new program launched on December 4 at the Gubadli Demirchiler Village Secondary School in Sumgayit called Knowledge is Power, Trend reports.

The program is being administered by American Councils for International Education and sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Baku, with support from the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons. The two-year program plans to bring English language and personal development programming to youth from the IDP community, providing them with an American-style classroom experience, including problem-solving and critical-thinking skills development.

American Councils Country Director Jodi Blankenship and U.S. Embassy Cultural Affairs Officer Heidi Smith joined representatives from the local IDP community, the Gubadli Executive Committee, the Gubadli Education Department, and students and parents from the school on December 4 to kick off the program. Twenty students from the school will benefit from the Knowledge is Power program, and already received books and materials to begin their study.

