US Embassy in Baku honors Patriotic War heroes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Baku shared a post in connection with September 27, Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan.

"On Azerbaijan's Remembrance Day, we remember those Azerbaijanis who lost their lives during decades of conflict, News.Az reports.

On August 8 in Washington, we saw the start of a new chapter in the South Caucasus, and the United States will continue its efforts to cement a permanent peace in the region.

Today, the Embassy of the United States of America offers our most sincere condolences to those Azerbaijanis and their families who lost loved ones," the embassy wrote on X.

News.Az