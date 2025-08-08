US expands sanctions on Iran, targeting financial and tech networks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has imposed new sanctions on 18 individuals and entities accused of aiding Iran in evading existing US sanctions. Announced Thursday by the Treasury Department, the latest measures focus on financial and information technology networks that allegedly facilitate illicit revenue streams for the Iranian regime and support domestic repression.

Among those sanctioned are RUNC Exchange System Company, which is said to have developed an alternative banking messaging system to bypass restrictions, and Cyrus Offshore Bank, reportedly used to conceal transactions on behalf of sanctioned Iranian institutions. The tech firm FANAP and its subsidiaries were also blacklisted for their involvement in government-linked surveillance activities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized that these actions demonstrate the US commitment to blocking Iran’s access to the international financial system as long as Tehran engages in destabilizing conduct. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the sanctions as part of a “maximum economic pressure” campaign aimed at cutting off Iran’s revenue sources and crippling its weapons programs. “The Iranian regime is running out of places to hide,” Bessent said.

The US continues to intensify efforts to disrupt Iran’s sanction-evasion networks and curb its ability to fund activities that threaten regional and global security.

