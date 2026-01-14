US expected to unveil post-war Gaza leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is expected to announce the technocratic administration that will govern Gaza during the post-war transition, according to four Palestinian sources.

The move marks the second phase of President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, agreed in October by Israel and Hamas, which calls for a Palestinian governing body overseen by an international “Board of Peace” and excludes Hamas members, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The 14-member body will be led by Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority official, and includes figures from the private sector and NGOs chosen by former U.N. Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov, who is expected to represent the Board of Peace on the ground.

Phase one — a ceasefire and hostage deal — has faced complications amid ongoing airstrikes, Hamas’ refusal to disarm, and delays in reopening the Rafah crossing. Despite unresolved issues, Trump plans to proceed, with peacekeeping deployments still under negotiation.

Hamas and other Palestinian groups are in Cairo for talks focused on disarmament, while the committee members are also expected to meet Mladenov in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday. Both Hamas and Fatah have endorsed the lineup, sources said.

News.Az