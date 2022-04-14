US expresses readiness to help Azerbaijan and Armenia achieve peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States stands ready to help Azerbaijan and Armenia achieve comprehensive peace, including through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, State Department spokesman Ned Price stated this at a regular briefing for journalists on Thursday, News.az reports quoting TASS.

"We remain committed to advancing a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region. We welcomed <...> the April 6 meeting in Brussels between Prime Minister [Armenia Nikol] Pashinyan and President [Azerbaijan Ilham] Aliyev, including the positive dynamics of preparations toward peace talks and the formation of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of borders. As Secretary of State [US Anthony Blinken] emphasized during talks with these two leaders the day before, April 5, we continue to encourage further peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. And the Secretary of State confirmed that the United States is ready to bilateral cooperation with like-minded partners, including as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, to help countries achieve long-term comprehensive peace," the diplomat said.

Answering a question about Moscow's role in resolving this situation in connection with the events in Ukraine, Price stressed: "I can't talk about what role Russia can play in this." "But I can say that we are ready to cooperate with Armenia and Azerbaijan on a bilateral basis and with like-minded partners, including through the OSCE mechanism," the representative of the Foreign Ministry added.

News.Az