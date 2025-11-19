U.S. holding secret peace talks with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States and Russia have been engaged in covert diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to the report, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian Envoy Kirill Dmitriev have been extensively discussing a 28-point peace framework. The proposal covers several major areas, including a roadmap to peace in Ukraine, broader European security arrangements, long-term security guarantees, and the future of U.S. relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

Dmitriev, speaking to Axios, described the talks in unusually positive terms, suggesting Moscow believes its position is being taken seriously for the first time in years. Past Russian demands have included requiring Ukraine to abandon its NATO aspirations, significantly demilitarize, and cede territory currently under Kyiv’s control — conditions Ukraine has consistently rejected.

The meetings between the envoys reportedly included a high-level session in Miami from Oct. 24–26, attended by Witkoff, Dmitriev, and senior members of the White House. Dmitriev said the negotiations aim to create “a much broader framework” to ensure lasting security not only for Ukraine, but for Europe as a whole.

Both sides reportedly hope to prepare a written draft before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold their next meeting. Dmitriev noted that the previously discussed Budapest summit remains off the table after Trump canceled the meeting on Oct. 25, saying he believed it would not be productive at that stage of negotiations.

Meanwhile, Witkoff’s planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey on Nov. 19 has been postponed, Ukrainian and U.S. officials told Axios. However, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov has already held separate talks with Witkoff in Miami a week earlier.

The White House has now begun briefing Ukrainian and European officials on the emerging peace plan, according to a U.S. official.

News.Az