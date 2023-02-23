US hopes for continuation of progress reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US hopes for the continuation of progress reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Ned Price, State Department Spokesperson, News.Az reports.

According to Price, what is visible today is the result of the engagement between the parties over the last couple of months.

"This has been the result of bilateral engagement with the US, trilateral engagement with the US, the work that the EU has done in their diplomacy as well, and what we hope to see when the parties come together in Brussels in the coming days in the talks hosted by President Michel of the EU," he added.

