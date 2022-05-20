US is ready to help intensify diplomatic engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Biden says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Now is also a moment of hope with an important opportunity to build lasting peace in the South Caucasus," the US President, Joseph Biden, has said in a letter of congratulation to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day, News.az reports.

"The United States is ready to help intensify diplomatic engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to help Azerbaijan develop the economic, transportation, and people-to-people connections that will enable the entire Caucasus and trans-Caspian region to prosper. We continue to encourage Azerbaijan to take meaningful steps toward democratic governance and reforms that protect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Azerbaijanis," the letter noted.

News.Az