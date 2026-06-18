US launches review of troop posture in Europe under 'NATO 3.0'

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The United States on Thursday announced a comprehensive review of its military presence in Europe, aimed at supporting a transition in which European countries take greater responsibility for the continent’s security, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a gathering of NATO defense ministers in Brussels that the US is “doubling down on our effort to make NATO what it always was supposed to be, a balanced alliance with Europe in the lead for its own defense.”

He explained that the so-called “NATO 3.0 review” would take up to six months and would assess US force posture and basing across Europe.

Hegseth said the review would incorporate input from US European Command, the US Congress, and international allies. He added that the initiative is intended to ensure the alliance moves “fast and irreversibly” toward a model in which European nations take on a larger share of conventional defense responsibilities.

According to the defense secretary, the review will also help ensure that US forces are positioned to meet Washington’s global security requirements.

“Make no mistake about it, this will be a real review,” Hegseth said.

News.Az