US may build a new nuclear power plant in Armenia

The United States has confirmed that it is reviewing Armenia's request to sign an agreement permitting Washington to transfer civil nuclear technology to Yerevan, News.az reports citing CivilNet .

That could pave the way for the United States to design and build a new nuclear power plant in Armenia to replace the country’s aging, Soviet-era facility in the town of Metsamor..S. Government does not share details of the negotiation process. but the State Department is giving Armenia’s request for a 123 Agreement the proper attention and due consideration,” a State Department spokesperson said.The spokesperson gave no other details on what they called “the internal process for U.S. government negotiations with other countries,” including a timeline for a final decision.Under federal law, the U.S. government must sign what are known as Section 123 Agreements before it can export nuclear equipment or materials to other countries. The United States already has such deals with 48 countries and territories, according to a State Department fact sheet last updated in 2022, but those agreements do not cover Armenia.Negotiations typically stretch on for years. Last year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said one-year nuclear talks with the Philippines marked the “fastest that the United States has ever negotiated this kind of agreement.”

