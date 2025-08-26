U.S. Open 2025 Day 2: Alcaraz cruises, Venus thrills in defeat

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first round of the U.S. Open 2025 wrapped up Day 2 with mixed fortunes for stars and veterans at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), the 2022 champion, advanced with a straight-set victory over Reilly Opelka (6-4, 7-5, 6-4). Alcaraz won 80% of his service points and didn’t face a single break point. He entertained fans afterward, joking about his new haircut and mimicking a golf swing on court, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Venus Williams put on a vintage fight but fell to Karolina Muchová (11), 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, thrilling the New York crowd despite the loss.

Big upsets hit the women’s draw: Madison Keys (6) was stunned by world No. 82 Renata Zarazúa in three sets, while Elina Svitolina (12) was knocked out by Hungary’s Anna Bondár, 6-2, 6-4.

Looking ahead, Day 3 features a star-packed lineup, with Iga Świątek, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev, and Amanda Anisimova all beginning their U.S. Open campaigns.

