Yandex metrika counter

U.S. Open 2025 Day 2: Alcaraz cruises, Venus thrills in defeat

  • Sports
  • Share
U.S. Open 2025 Day 2: Alcaraz cruises, Venus thrills in defeat
Photo: Getty Images

The first round of the U.S. Open 2025 wrapped up Day 2 with mixed fortunes for stars and veterans at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), the 2022 champion, advanced with a straight-set victory over Reilly Opelka (6-4, 7-5, 6-4). Alcaraz won 80% of his service points and didn’t face a single break point. He entertained fans afterward, joking about his new haircut and mimicking a golf swing on court, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Venus Williams put on a vintage fight but fell to Karolina Muchová (11), 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, thrilling the New York crowd despite the loss.

Big upsets hit the women’s draw: Madison Keys (6) was stunned by world No. 82 Renata Zarazúa in three sets, while Elina Svitolina (12) was knocked out by Hungary’s Anna Bondár, 6-2, 6-4.

Looking ahead, Day 3 features a star-packed lineup, with Iga Świątek, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev, and Amanda Anisimova all beginning their U.S. Open campaigns.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      