U.S. partners with Slovakia and Hungary on nuclear energy security

During Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Central Europe, the U.S. signed civil nuclear agreements with Slovakia and Hungary, paving the way for the construction of nuclear power plants using American technology, the State Department announced on Monday.

The accords mark concrete steps toward deploying US nuclear energy systems to advance "mutual security interests in the region," according to the readout issued after Secretary Marco Rubio's visits to Bratislava and Budapest, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"These announcements pave the way to improve the region’s energy security, grow industrial strength, and meet emerging tech competitiveness goals, like powering and harnessing AI," the department said.

In Slovakia, Washington will provide funding to begin preconstruction work for a new Westinghouse large reactor under the department's Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology Program, which helps countries develop safe nuclear energy programs.

In Budapest, Rubio signed the US-Hungary Civil Nuclear Intergovernmental Agreement, "which will deliver decades of cooperation in nuclear energy," aimed to make Hungary a hub for regional small modular reactor development.

The deals represent more than $15 billion in business opportunities for US vendors and thousands of American jobs, the statement said.

Washington remains committed to supporting allies' national security objectives using innovative nuclear technologies, the department added.

News.Az