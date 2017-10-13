US president’s anti-Iran speech pile of delusional claims: Rouhani

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says US President Donald Trump’s speech against the Islamic Republic was nothing more than insults and delirious talk, Press TV

“Mr. Trump’s remarks on Iran…contained nothing but expletives and a pile of delusional allegations against the Iranian nation,” Rouhani said in a televised speech on Friday moments after Trump delivered a speech outlining US strategy on the Islamic Republic.



The US president refused to certify the 2015 international nuclear agreement between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and warned he might ultimately terminate it, in defiance of other world powers and undermining a landmark victory of multilateral diplomacy.

News.Az

News.Az