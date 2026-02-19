US presses allies to limit Ukraine at NATO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is urging NATO allies not to invite Ukraine to formal sessions at the Alliance’s upcoming summit in Ankara on July 7–8.

If adopted, the move would significantly limit Kyiv’s role at one of the alliance’s most important gatherings of the year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the diplomats, Washington is also opposing formal invitations for Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. The five countries could instead be directed to participate in lower-level side events rather than main summit meetings.

A NATO spokesperson did not deny the report when asked for comment, saying only that the alliance will announce partner participation “in due course.” The White House has not yet publicly responded.

NATO is also reportedly considering scrapping its traditional public forum — a parallel platform that typically brings together political leaders, defense officials and experts for public discussions. Diplomats cited by Politico suggested indirect U.S. pressure may have influenced that decision.

One diplomat described the potential move as “very harmful,” warning it could undermine efforts to build public support for NATO activities and higher defense spending.

The Ankara summit will be the second time Turkey hosts NATO leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken part in every NATO summit since Russia’s full-scale invasion began — attending in person in Vilnius in 2023, Washington in 2024 and The Hague in 2025, and virtually in 2022.

At the 2025 summit, Zelensky was not invited to the main leaders’ session but held separate meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior officials.

The reported U.S. position highlights continuing debate within the alliance over how prominently to feature Ukraine as the war with Russia enters its fourth year.

News.Az