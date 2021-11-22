U.S. reiterates commitment to ensuring lasting peace in South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States remains committed to ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger told reporters on Monday, News.Az reports.

The diplomat said the next year will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.

“We have accomplished a lot over the past 30 years. We, in particular, are successfully cooperating in the implementation of NATO's security mission,” said Litzenberger, expressing gratitude to Azerbaijan for participating in this initiative.

