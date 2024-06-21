US reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s demining efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Baku has affirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s demining efforts, News.Az reports.

We offer condolences to the family of the @ANAMA_gov_az employee who was killed in a landmine explosion today. The United States is firmly committed to supporting #Azerbaijan in its efforts to rid the country of landmines. pic.twitter.com/WJrpaLgMQm — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) June 21, 2024

“The United States is firmly committed to supporting #Azerbaijan in its efforts to rid the country of landmines,” the embassy said on X.The US embassy also offered condolences to the family of an Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) employee who was killed in an ammunition blast on Friday.An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) died in an ammunition explosion in the country’s liberated Jabrayil district.“Ragif Isayev, born in 1980, an employee of the Agency, lost his life as a result of an ammunition explosion during the demining process in the liberated Jabrayil district. Employees who sustained various injuries during the incident were evacuated to the regional hospital. Their conditions are satisfactory,” said a joint statement from the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and ANAMA.Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry stated that Armenia’s landmine threat continues to claim the lives of Azerbaijanis. The ministry informed that the total number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan has risen to 369 since the 2020 war.

