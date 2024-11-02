US sanctions 19 Indian companies for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has announced sweeping sanctions on around 400 entities and individuals globally — including 19 from India — for their alleged roles in "supporting Russia's ongoing war" against Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The US Department of the Treasury stated that companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkey were also sanctioned for providing advanced technology and equipment Russia desperately needs to support its war machine.The Department also targeted several senior Russian Ministry of Defence officials appointed earlier this year and defence companies and those supporting Russia’s future energy production and exports.The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action across the globe to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said."As evidenced by today's action, we are unyielding in our resolve to diminish and degrade Russia's ability to equip its war machine and stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls," Adeyemo said.

