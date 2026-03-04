US says kills Iranian leader behind Trump plot

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. military announced Wednesday that it killed an Iranian official who led a unit behind an alleged assassination plot against President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “The leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill President Trump and President Trump got the last laugh.” The operation reportedly took place on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hegseth did not reveal the individual’s identity. The plot traces back to 2024, when the U.S. Justice Department charged an Iranian man connected to an alleged plan ordered by the IRGC targeting Trump, who was then president-elect.

The U.S. military emphasized that this action reflects its ongoing efforts to neutralize threats to American leadership and national security.

