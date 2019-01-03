US Senate confirms new ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Senate has confirmed by voice vote Earle D. Litzenberger, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be ambassador of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Senate Cloakroom announced on Twitter.

At various times, Litzenberger served at the German Marshall Fund, the US Mission to NATO, the US Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, and the US Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Litzenberger has served as Deputy Chief of Mission to the U.S. Mission to NATO, Brussels (2014-2017), the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia (2010-2013) and the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (2006-2009). He was the NATO Deputy Senior Civilian Representative in Kabul, Afghanistan (2013-2014).

His other overseas assignments include the US Mission to the European Union, Brussels, and the US Embassies in Kazakhstan, Bulgaria and Algeria, and the US Consulate General in Marseille, France. Litzenberger has also served at the Department of State in Washington, in the Office of the Deputy Secretary, the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, and the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

