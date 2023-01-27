US State Department condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran and extended condolences

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy that occurred earlier today in Tehran, reads the statement issued by the US State Department, News.az reports.

"We echo President Aliyev’s call for a prompt investigation into this unacceptable violence. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were killed and injured today. Any attack against diplomats or diplomatic facilities anywhere is unacceptable. We remind the Government of Iran of its responsibility under the Geneva Convention to protect foreign diplomats in Iran," says the statement.

News.Az