US State Department official visits Sangachal terminal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eric Jacobs, Senior Advisor to the US Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources, currently visiting Azerbaijan, toured the Sangachal terminal today.

The US State Department official will attend the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Eric Jacobs and accompanying US officials were welcomed at the terminal by bp Vice President Colin Allan, Sangachal Terminal Production Manager Eldaniz Mammadov, and BP's Senior Government Affairs Advisor Givami Rahimli.

As the US delegation toured the Caspian Energy Centre of the terminal, BP's Senior Government Affairs Advisor Givami Rahimli informed them about the landmarks of Azerbaijan’s oil history. The Caspian Energy Centre was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by President Ilham Aliyev, senior officials from the USA, the UK, Georgia and Kazakhstan in 2005. The opening of the centre coincided with the commissioning of the Azerbaijani section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main oil export pipeline. During the inauguration ceremony, the guests left their handprints, which became a symbol of the Caspian Energy Centre.

They were informed that the oil wells drilled in 1846 at Bibiheybat in the Baku region were the first mechanically-drilled oil wells in the world.

Givami Rahimli made an extensive presentation on BP's activities in the region.

While touring the terminal, the US delegation members were given detailed information about the technological processes at the terminal.

They were informed that the Sangachal Terminal was considered “the beating heart” of Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry. It is an oil and gas terminal where crude oil and gas produced from Azerbaijani fields in the Caspian Sea are received, processed, stored and exported. Oil from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and gas from Shah-Deniz fields flow into the terminal and are exported largely via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the Southern Caucasus pipelines.

Then, on behalf of bp, Givami Rahimli presented the US State Department official Eric Jacobs with the "Mysterious Tales of Tabriz" book, dedicated to Azerbaijani miniature art.

News.Az