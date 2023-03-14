US State Dept comments on latest Iranian provocation on border with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has long been a malign actor in the region, Ned Price, Spokesperson for the US State Department, said at a briefing, News.az reports.

“It’s engaged in malign activities, activities that threaten its neighbors both near and far. So we watch these types of tensions with concern. Our approach has been to invest in our engagement with Azerbaijan, with Armenia in the South Caucasus to create a South Caucasus region that is more stable, that is less prone to conflict, that is less prone to tension,” he said.

Note that a military aircraft belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran made a non-stop flight along the Azerbaijan-Iran state border from the direction of Zangilan district to Bilasuvar district and backwards on March 11, 2023, from 09:44 to 10:26 (GMT+4).

News.Az