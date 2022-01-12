US State Dept voices concern over incident along Azerbaijani-Armenian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Department of State is concerned over reports of incidents between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, News.Az reports citing Twitter of US Policy in Europe and Eurasia from Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

"We are concerned over reports of incidents between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, resulting in casualties. We express condolences to families of those killed."

On January 11, the Azerbaijan Army’s long-term active military serviceman, soldier Ayaz Nazarov became a martyr as a result of provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

News.Az