US stock futures steady amid renewed US-China trade optimism

U.S. stock futures held near flat early Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the second day of renewed trade negotiations between the United States and China, following a positive opening round.

Stocks edged higher on Monday after Trump officials suggested that trade talks with China in London had been productive. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it was a "good meeting," while President Trump cautioned that while "China's not easy," he received "good reports."

Representatives for the countries are set to reconvene Tuesday morning in London and are expected to focus negotiations on rare earths and tech. Investors are eager for tensions between the two trading partners to resolve as the risks to economies worldwide remain high.

Meanwhile, investors are counting down to the release of the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday. The report will offer fresh insight into the state of inflation amid Trump's evolving trade policy. Analysts expect to see price pressures accelerated last month